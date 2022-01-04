Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 4th – Midday edition Updated: 04/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Meet the man hoping to create Africa's first Michelin-starred restaurant
24,000 evacuated, two dead in Indonesian floods
Massive snowstorm causes flight delays in the Sakhalin region
Colombians dance, perform music during Carnival of Blacks and Whites
Swedish furniture giant IKEA to hike prices due to supply chain issues
French MPs snub government by refusing overnight vaccine pass debate
Elizabeth Holmes trial: Former Theranos CEO convicted of fraud and conspiracy
Virginia Giuffre: Settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's accuser released
South Africa Parliament fire reignites
Germany’s medicinal cannabis start-ups are blooming as it eyes move to legalise recreational use