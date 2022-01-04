About 24,000 people have been evacuated and two children killed in floods on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, authorities said Tuesday.
Torrential rains lashed the island for several days, causing rivers to burst their banks and water levels to rise in residential areas, the national disaster agency said.
The environmental NGO Walhi said the flooding was exacerbated by deforestation to make way for Sumatra's vast palm oil plantations.
Trees provide natural defences against flooding, as they slow the speed at which water rushes down the hills and into the rivers.
More No Comment
Massive snowstorm causes flight delays in the Sakhalin region
Colombians dance, perform music during Carnival of Blacks and Whites
South Africa Parliament fire reignites
Berlin nightclubs support vaccination campaign
India begins vaccinating teens as virus cases spike
Beijing rehearses medal ceremony ahead of Winter Games
Sudanese pro-democracy protesters brave tear gas during rally in Khartoum
Wildfire evacuated resident returns to burned down home
Swimming group holds annual New Year's day plunge in Boston
Fire burns Parliament building in Cape Town
Swimmers near Lisbon brave traditional new year's sea dip
Berliner and Dutch honour the New Year's dip tradition
Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Sheikh Jarrah
Shoppers rush to evacuate store as wildfire nears
Snow covers fire-scarred Colorado neighborhood