Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor in Kabul canal, arrest three

A team of Afghan intelligence agents poured around 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul and arrested three dealers on Sunday, as the new Taliban authorities crack down on the selling of alcohol.

Footage released by the General Directorate of Intelligence shows agents pouring barrels of liquor into the waterway.

An official in the footage is heard saying "Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol".

"God has called alcohol ugly, an abomination, Muslims have to seriously abstain from it, and the prophet of Islam has cursed all those who are involved in making it and delivering it, so all Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering it. Drinking is even worse, all bad things in the nation are caused by alcohol," said religious scholar Sheikh Zahorullah.

It is not clear when the footage that was posted on Sunday was filmed.