Shoppers rush to evacuate store as wildfire nears

Thursday's wildfires and high winds in Colorado came as a surprise to many residents.

Some were caught in stores and the winds and flames rose, forcing a rushed evacuation into the parking lot, where people drove away beside wind-whipped flames.

Authorities say 500 homes were probably destroyed.

At least seven people were injured, but there have been no immediate reports of any deaths or missing people in the aftermath of the blazes that erupted outside Denver on Thursday.

The flames swept over drought-stricken neighborhoods with terrifying speed, propelled by gusts of up to 105 mph (169 kph).