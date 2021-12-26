Salsa dancers perform at the 'Salsodromo' for the opening of the 'Feria de Cali' (Cali Fair), as the annual event returns in the southwestern Colombian city after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Salsa dancers perform at the 'Salsodromo' for the opening of the 'Feria de Cali' (Cali Fair), as the annual event returns in the southwestern Colombian city after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More No Comment
Dual train-bus vehicle starts commercial operation
Heavy snow hits Sea of Japan coast
Thousands protest new virus restrictions in Spain
Moving nativity scene draws visitors to Polish monastery
The 23rd Harbin Ice and Snow World starts trial operation
Libyans mark 70th Anniversary of independence
People flee into Thailand amid Myanmar fighting
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas
Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets
Mongolian doctors trek to remote areas to give herders jabs
Santa Claus parades around the world
Ferry fire kills dozens in southern Bangladesh
Funeral of Palestinian shot dead after firing at Israeli troops
Extinction Rebellion protests Argentina's fast fashion
Santa Claus climbs down building to visit children in a Spanish hospital