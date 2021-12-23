Extinction Rebellion protests Argentina's fast fashion

Members of the environmentalist group Extinction Rebellion protested against fast fashion in front of international clothing store Zara in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.
The Argentine branch of the Extinction Rebellion group denounced the effects of fast fashion on the environment through performance, where models wore clothes made out of recycled materials.
The group was aiming to raise awareness on the subject within the last days of Christmas shopping fever.
Extinction Rebellion says the fast-fashion industry is responsible for 10% of the world's carbon emissions and is the second-largest consumer of water.
More No Comment
Santa Claus climbs down building to visit children in a Spanish hospital
Aerial images of Philippines typhoon devastation
One of Europe's biggest and oldest lottery draws kicks off in Madrid
Monkeys gathering around a bonfire in Aichi zoo winter solstice custom
Nigeria destroys around 1M expired COVID vaccines
NGO brings holiday cheer to Sao Paulo homeless
Final of the UNESCO listed ritual dance of the royal drum in Burundi
Taiwan tank platoons conduct combat firing exercise
Cali zoo animals receive gifts to celebrate Christmas
Santa Claus roams Christian town of Iraq, "putting smiles on children's faces"
Teargas, bullets fired at protesters during demonstration in DRC
Truck runs into a US military vehicle in Germany
Ice sculptors transform a Russian city into a winter wonderland
Sudan anti-coup protests mark uprising anniversary
Father Frost visits Moscow children's hospital