Extinction Rebellion protests Argentina's fast fashion

Members of the environmentalist group Extinction Rebellion protested against fast fashion in front of international clothing store Zara in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The Argentine branch of the Extinction Rebellion group denounced the effects of fast fashion on the environment through performance, where models wore clothes made out of recycled materials.

The group was aiming to raise awareness on the subject within the last days of Christmas shopping fever.

Extinction Rebellion says the fast-fashion industry is responsible for 10% of the world's carbon emissions and is the second-largest consumer of water.