One of Europe`s biggest and oldest lottery draws kicks off in Madrid

Spain's traditional Christmas lottery draw has kicked off. A live audience has been authorised once more to attend the draw at the Royal Opera House in Madrid, after a one-year impasse due to the strict anti-COVID measures last year.

The traditional Spanish Christmas Lottery 'El Gordo' (The Fat One) will see a total of 2.38 billion euros divided into 15,304 prizes.

The main prizes per ticket are, 400,000 euros for the first prize; 125,000 for the second; 50,000 for the third; 20,000 for the fourth; and 6,000 for the fifth.

The big drum contains a total of 100,000 wooden balls with the lottery numbers, where the small one contains a total of 1,807 wooden balls with relevant prizes' amounts.