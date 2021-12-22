Fast-food chain McDonald's has announced that it will reduce its portions of fries in Japan for a week because of logistical problems related to the floods in Canada and the pandemic.

From Friday until December 30, the company's 2,900 outlets in Japan will serve only small portions of fries to avoid shortages, McDonald's Holdings Japan announced Tuesday.

Due to "major flooding near the port of Vancouver" (western Canada) and "disruptions in global supply chains related to the coronavirus pandemic, we are experiencing supply delays," it said in a statement.

The company explained it has taken this step to ensure that all consumers can order fries, despite "the difficulty in maintaining a stable supply of core ingredients".

The restrictions will be put in place as schools and businesses prepare to close for the festive season.

They will apply especially on Christmas Day when long queues usually form outside KFC, a competitor of McDonald's, whose fried chicken many Japanese associate with the holiday.