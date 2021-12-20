Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 20th – Morning edition Updated: 20/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom
Voter turnout plunges in Hong Kong under new election laws
Sudan anti-coup protests mark uprising anniversary
Father Frost visits Moscow children's hospital
Hungary trades sand for snow at its winter volleyball championship
New COVID measures and restrictions spark protests across Europe, inciting anger
Santa visits children in Amazon riverine communities
Malaysian urban areas submerged under water after major flooding
Leftist millennial Gabriel Boric vows to remake Chile after historic win
Watch this architecture student convert an old school bus into a home