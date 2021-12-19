Chileans are electing their next president Sunday following a polarising campaign between a far-right firebrand and a young former student protest leader.

José Antonio Kast, a lawmaker who has a history of defending Chile’s past military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, finished ahead in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes.

That set up a head-to-head runoff against Gabriel Boric, who trailed him by about two percentage points.

Boric, a left-wing former student activist, vowed to tackle rampant inequality in Latin America's most advanced economy.

The win will come with a precedent either way.

Since the return of democracy three decades ago, no candidate leading after the first round has ever been defeated in the runoff — but no president has ever been elected without winning in the capital, Santiago, which Boric carried comfortably in the first round.

Opinion polls in recent days consistently showed an advantage for Boric, but the hairline lead signals that the contest is likely to be decided by whichever candidate wins over the majority of voters who don't side with political extremes.

The two candidates are considered to be polar opposites.

Kast, 55, a devout Roman Catholic and father of nine, emerged from the far-right fringe after having won less than 8 per cent of the vote in 2017.

He rose steadily in the polls this time with a divisive discourse emphasising conservative family values and playing on Chileans' fears that a surge in migration — from Haiti and Venezuela — is driving crime.

Kast has a record of attacking Chile's LGBTQ community and advocating more restrictive abortion laws. He also accused outgoing President Sebastián Piñera, a fellow conservative, of betraying the economic legacy of Pinochet, a figure he openly admires.

Kast's brother, Miguel, was one of Pinochet's top advisers.

Boric, 35, would become Chile’s youngest modern president. He was among several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher quality education.

If elected, he said, he will “bury” the neoliberal economic model left by Pinochet and raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services, fight inequality — especially those affecting women and Indigenous people — and boost environment protections.

In recent days, both candidates have tried to appeal to the more centre-oriented voters.

Kast proclaimed he was not an extremist and doesn't "feel far-right" after he was dogged by revelations that his German-born father had been a card-carrying member of Adolf Hitler's Nazi party.

Meanwhile Boric, who is backed by a coalition of leftist parties that includes Chile's Communist Party, brought more centrist advisers onto his team, and promised that any changes would be gradual and fiscally responsible.

“On both sides, people are voting out of fear,” said Robert Funk, a political scientist at the University of Chile.

Funk explained that some voters are worried that "if Kast wins, there will an authoritarian regression," while the other side believes "Boric is too young, inexperienced and aligned with the communists.”

Whoever wins is likely to have a slim mandate and be hemmed in by a divided congress.

In addition, the political rules could soon change because a newly elected convention is rewriting the country's Pinochet-era constitution.

The convention — the nation's most powerful elected institution — could in theory call for new presidential elections when it concludes its work next year and if the new charter is ratified in a plebiscite.

The leader of a military junta and self-proclaimed president, Pinochet ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990. He came to power in a US-backed coup, followed by brutal repression that saw about 3,000 people killed, while more than 1,000 are missing to this day.

Heavily influenced by free-market-oriented libertarians who studied under Milton Friedman, Pinochet and his government implemented a series of reforms around economic liberalisation, removing tariff protections for local industry, banning trade unions, and privatising hundreds of state-owned enterprises.