Karachi Christians hold pre-Christmas procession

Hundreds of members of Karachi's Christian community took part in a pre-Christmas peace procession on Saturday. Many of the participants of the procession, led by priests, were dressed as Santa Claus.
There were camels, trucks and cars decorated with Christmas-themed items. There is a significant Christian minority in Karachi with churches scattered across the city.
More No Comment
Panama: Indigenous people compete to preserve traditional way of life
Peruvians enjoy the beach while social distancing in roped off squares
Protest calls for an independent judiciary in Senegal
Sea of Japan coast receives heavy snow leading to disruption
Damaged homes, flooding after typhoon hits Philippines
Dead, injured amid severe floods in northern Iraq
Afghan women call for rights and aid in Taliban-approved march
Sky-high mural honours hometown hero Lionel Messi
Typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated
New York Christmas lights welcome the festive season
After mega tornado, Kentucky desperate for Christmas salve
Pilgrims get a lift with robotic suit in development by Japanese university and airline
Festive kayaks in Santa Lucia procession on Copenhagen canals
Frank Sinatra honored with statue in his Hoboken, New Jersey hometown
Stormy weather topples down trees and causes accidents and traffic jams in Hungary