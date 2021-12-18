euronews_icons_loading
Karachi Christians hold pre-Christmas procession

Hundreds of members of Karachi's Christian community took part in a pre-Christmas peace procession on Saturday. Many of the participants of the procession, led by priests, were dressed as Santa Claus.

There were camels, trucks and cars decorated with Christmas-themed items. There is a significant Christian minority in Karachi with churches scattered across the city.

