Watch top news stories today | December 14th – Evening edition

UK: MPs vote for new COVID measures, amid rebellion against PM Boris Johnson
Cinema
Quo Vadis, Aida? Srebrenica drama scoops top prize at European Film Awards
Taste
Adored and endangered: The complex world of the Japanese eel
France
Bordeaux's famous 'Grands Crus' become a thieves' favourites
Mobility
These astronauts will be able to unlock Mars’ secrets by looking at rocks on Earth
Greece
Vigilantes abduct teacher during COVID checks at Greek school
no comment
Pilgrims get a lift with robotic suit in development by Japanese university and airline
Malta
Malta becomes first EU country to legalise cannabis for personal use
Belarus
Sergei Tsikhanousky, the husband of Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana, given 18-year jail term
no comment
Festive kayaks in Santa Lucia procession on Copenhagen canals
no comment
Frank Sinatra honored with statue in his Hoboken, New Jersey hometown
