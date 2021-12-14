Festive kayaks in Santa Lucia procession on Copenhagen canals

13 December marks the celebration of Santa Lucia Day in Denmark – a Christian tradition that commemorates a 3rd century martyr and a popular festival of light that helps people get through the long winter days. Traditionally, a young girl is chosen to portray the saint. She wears a crown of candles at the front of a procession in which everyone wears white and carries a candle.
But The Kayak Hotel in Copenhagen have their own version of the procession. They dress up with lights and sail in Kayaks and paddle boards lit up in festive lights through Copenhagen canals. In Denmark, the tradition of public Santa Lucia processions was adopted from Sweden in 1944, and it has been celebrated annually ever since.
More No Comment
Frank Sinatra honored with statue in his Hoboken, New Jersey hometown
Stormy weather topples down trees and causes accidents and traffic jams in Hungary
Santa Lucia light celebration performed at a swimming pool in Stockholm
Kyoto entertainers perform New Year greeting ritual
Ash cleanup operation on La Palma
Colombian mariachis react to the death of musician Vicente Fernández
Drone shots of flooding in northeast Spain
Aerials of Italy building collapse
Debris and damage in Mayfield after tornado
Artists perform a dance in homage of social leaders killed in Colombia
Aerials of La Palma's erupting volcano
Hundreds dressed as Santa run down Athen streets
Portugal: surfers try to tame the waves of Nazaré
Pilgrims fill reopened Guadalupe basilica in Mexico
Swimmers brave extreme, icy waters as northeastern Russia hits near record low temperatures