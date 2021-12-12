Debris and damage in Mayfield after tornado

Rubble and debris from destroyed buildings covered the ground in Mayfield on Sunday after a monstrous tornado swept through Kentucky.
Twisted metal sheeting, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets of what was barely recognizable as a city - home to around 10,000 people. In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by late Saturday, including 11 in and around Bowling Green.
Upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in the state, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.
The death toll of 36 across five states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.
