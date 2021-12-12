Austria ends COVID-19 lockdown measures for vaccinated

Austria lifted its lockdown on Sunday for people with a "2G" pass, meaning they were vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently recovered from the illness.

People without the certificate are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work or for other essential purposes.

There is an 11pm curfew for restaurants and an FFP2 mask is required on public transport and in indoor spaces.

Many cultural venues will be able to reopen on Sunday although some of the rules depend on the region.

For cultural gatherings or events, there are caps on the number of people depending on whether it is indoors or outdoors.

Austria imposed a national lockdown in late November shortly after placing restrictions on the unvaccinated.

Daily infections have come down significantly since the lockdown was imposed.

The government has said that from February, there will be a vaccine mandate with fines if people refuse to get the jab. Currently, around 68% of the population is vaccinated.

Tens of thousands of people protested in Vienna over the weekend against the COVID-19 measures.