Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 10th – Midday edition Updated: 10/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
This snowboard maker is harnessing solar energy from the desert to go green
Mexico truck crash: Dozens killed after lorry packed with migrants crashes into bridge
US will help to end Ukraine conflict with Russia, Biden tells Kyiv
First female Oscar-nominated director Lina Wertmüller dies at 93
"European history is sometimes messed up, but it is also exciting." Romano Prodi
US President Joe Biden says defending democracy 'challenge of our time'
Green-eyed 'Afghan Girl' star of Steve McCurry photography exhibition in Paris
Retired man travels around the world with a DIY cockpit he built in his basement
'Auf Wiedersehen Angela!' Merkel's best moments of 16 years in office
Computer scientist claiming to be Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto wins $50bn crypto dispute