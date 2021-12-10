Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to Brussels as German chancellor.

Scholz was installed as Angela Merkel's successor earlier this week and will lead a three-party coalition government.

He will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel in Brussels.

Scholz's visit to Brussels will conclude in the evening following a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Earlier in the day, Scholz met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The two leaders discussed the EU economy, the buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine's border and migratory pressures at the EU borders.

Their meeting came a day after Macron unveiled his priority for the French six-month presidency of the EU which will start on January, 1, 2022.