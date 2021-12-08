Storm Barra: Thousands of homes left without power in Ireland

Storm Barra has hit the UK and Ireland with strong winds, heavy rain, and even snow, raising yellow warnings across most of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The blustering winds, combined with the snow, threatened power outages in entire regions.

Gusts of 130km/h were recorded in south Devon in England and Sherkin Island in the southwest of Ireland, and nearly 40 flood alerts went off ahead of the storm, with the Environment Agency placing five flood warnings in places where flooding was to be expected on Tuesday morning.

The wintry weather is threatening further destruction in some parts of Britain that had just about finished repairing the damage caused by Storm Arwen in late November.

In Ireland, authorities warned that 56,000 homes are currently without power and might not be reconnected for a number of days.

Coastal communities across the Irish Sea have also been warned that large waves could present a risk of injury or threat to life.