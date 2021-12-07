Thirteen people killed after bus and truck collide in northern Ukraine

Thirteen people have been killed after a collision between a minibus and a truck in northern Ukraine.

Seven others were injured in the incident early on Tuesday morning, the Ukrainian state emergency service said.

The minibus was travelling from the town of Cherniguiv to the village of Borzna, in the same region, when it collided with a truck.

"As a result of the accident, 13 people died and 7 people were hospitalised with injuries of varying severity," the authorities said in a statement.

Images released by the emergency services show a white minibus and a truck completely crushed. Thirty rescue workers were sent to the scene, the authority added.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.