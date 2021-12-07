Mine clearance operations conducted over the past week in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan have found and cleared anti-personnel mines, 27 anti-tank mines and 19 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO). A total of 70 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXO since November 2020.
The Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but its population is majority ethnic Armenian. In November 2020, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on 27 September, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
