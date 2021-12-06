Over 200 skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus took to the slopes of Maine on Sunday for charity.
Participants pre-registered for the event, donating at least $20 which helped raise over $5,000 for a local non-profit organization, the River Fund.
Each skier or boarder had to provide their own full Santa costumes comprising a red jacket, trousers and hat with a white bobble, not forgetting a full beard.
Many added to their outfits with sleigh bells which rang out as they rode the snow.
The River Fund Maine organization aims to help young people in the local area in both education and recreation activities.
