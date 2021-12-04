euronews_icons_loading
Total solar eclipse seen from Union Glacier, Antarctica

A total solar eclipse could be seen from Antarctica on Saturday with NASA live streaming the event, showing a striking image of the sky darkening.

Those living in southern parts of Africa, Australia and South America could also witness a partial solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a striking shadow.

The three must be in a direct line for the eclipse to occur.

