Total solar eclipse seen from Union Glacier, Antarctica

A total solar eclipse could be seen from Antarctica on Saturday with NASA live streaming the event, showing a striking image of the sky darkening.
Those living in southern parts of Africa, Australia and South America could also witness a partial solar eclipse.
A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a striking shadow.
The three must be in a direct line for the eclipse to occur.
