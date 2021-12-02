Hungarian Jews celebrated Hanukkah by lighting candles on a Lego menorah in their religious house in Buda Castle.
The Lego menorah is 2.2 metres high and 2.3 metres wide.
The Budapest menorah is part of a worldwide Lego Hanukkah celebration.
