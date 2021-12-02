Budapest's Christmas market is welcoming visitors for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Located just across the street from the iconic St Stephen's Basilica, the market is promoted under the slogan 'In Love and Safety', as it is only open to those who have been vaccinated.
While wearing a mask outside is not mandatory in Hungary, visitors to the closed areas are encouraged to do so.
To add to the festive spirit in the Hungarian capital, the city's public transport company is continuing its tradition of transforming six of its trams into a Christmas light show, with white and blue lights.
The staff of the public transport company used some 100,000 LED lights to decorate the trams and almost 3 kilometres of wire were needed to install them.
The Christmas trams are illuminated between 5pm and 9pm, and run from 1 December to 6 January.
