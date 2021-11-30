Russia’s second city turns white after a night of heavy snowfall, with a third of the monthly norm of precipitation falling in 24 hours. According to the local authorities, more than 7.7 thousand cubic meters of snow have been removed from the streets of Saint Petersburg over the past day, with more than a thousand vehicles and over 1,100 people mobilised to clear the city.
More No Comment
Artist Josephine Baker honoured at France's Pantheon
Traditional skating in Moscow while the Bidens unveil the White House Christmas decorations
Purity or power: India's coal quandary
Snowfalls, heavy rains and strong winds hit Italy and Spain
Five-ton star hoisted atop Barcelona's Sagrada Familia
Santas deliver early Christmas cheer in Berlin
Lebanese block a highway with burning tires during a protest in Beirut
Horseback archery: Malaysians take a shot at ancient pastime
Berlin: 6000 green lights in solidarity with migrants in Belarus
Mexico's iconic Los Angeles dance hall reopens
Dakar carnival highlights cultures of Senegal
Monkey business at Thai town fruit festival
Aftermath of violence at French Caribbean island of Martinique
Migrants determined to reach UK despite tragedy
Passengers stranded at Cape Town airport as world races to contain