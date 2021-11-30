euronews_icons_loading
Neva river

Russia’s second city turns white after a night of heavy snowfall, with a third of the monthly norm of precipitation falling in 24 hours. According to the local authorities, more than 7.7 thousand cubic meters of snow have been removed from the streets of Saint Petersburg over the past day, with more than a thousand vehicles and over 1,100 people mobilised to clear the city.

