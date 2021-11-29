Dozens of people who went to Britain’s highest altitude pub on Friday to watch an Oasis tribute band were stuck there for three nights after heavy snowfall.

The Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales was cut off after a blizzard brought snow and winds that knocked down power cables and blocked roads.

It meant 61 customers were stuck overnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with hopes that clearer skies on Monday would mean an end to the ordeal.

Pub manager Nicola Townsend said people had been in good spirits over the weekend however, with the Oasis tribute band, called Noasis, playing acoustic sets to help pass the time.

“They did a great gig on Friday night which most people were here for anyway,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“They’ve been getting their guitars out and doing some acoustics in different rooms we have here, everyone’s really enjoyed it.”

She also said staff had organised movies, a quiz night and karaoke for the stranded guests.

The pub sits 528 metres above sea level and is used to being cut off by bad weather.

Townsend said she hoped people would be able to head home later on Monday once roads had been cleared.