Palestinians ride and walk along a new cycling track built by the Ramallah municipality offering locals a peaceful ride away from the traffic. The sports track which is 500 meters long and 8-10 meters wide, sits on the dividing line between the areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority according to the Oslo Agreement (A), and those under Israeli control, where it is possible to see views of the city of Jerusalem.
More No Comment
Penguins post Christmas wishes to Santa
Russian rescue dog given four prosthetic paws
Italian taxi drivers strike for better working conditions
Power plant chimneys demolished in Australia
Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt
Billions of corals born on Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Police clash with striking metalworkers in Spain
Austria vaccination rate jumps as lockdown starts
Vaccine scepticism hits Gambia's polio campaign
Sea-Watch 4 rescues more than 100 migrants in the central Mediterranean
Italian events company recreates 'Squid Game' for fans
Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens opens for Christmas amid virus surge
Robot waiters take Iraqis in Mosul into the future
Millions of crabs paint Christmas Island red
Police in Khartoum use tear gas in protest clashes