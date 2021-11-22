The migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 4 has reportedly rescued 107 migrants on Monday, 22 November, among whom is a one-day-old baby.
Rescuers say that with this last rescue, the total number of persons onboard rose to 482, and have called for urgent permission to port, in order to disembark the migrants.
The latest rescue follows similar operations in the central Mediterranean last week, which saw the boat rescuing 120 people on Thursday. and 148 people on Sunday, in 4 operations.
