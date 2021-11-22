This content is not available in your region

French PM Jean Castex tests positive for COVID-19

By Euronews  with AFP
French Prime Minister Jean Castex gives a statement after a Belgian-French security consultation meeting at Egmont Palace in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, his office confirmed to AFP.

The prime minister had learned in he afternoon that his 11-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus.

Earlier in the day, the French PM met with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, who is in quarantine following their meeting.

France's armies minister Florence Parly, interior minister Gérald Darmanin, justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, and Secretary of State for Europe Clément Beaune accompanied the prime minister, AFP reported, along with many other French officials.

Castex, who is 56, received two vaccine doses last spring. He had previously been in contact with people who tested positive for the virus three times but had never himself contracted it.