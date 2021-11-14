Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas on Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country, killing at least three and wounding several, activists said.

The violence came as thousands of pro-democracy protesters yet again took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military’s takeover last month.

The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in different locations Saturday.

At least three protester were killed, including two from gunshots and one from a tear gas canister in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee.