Hundreds of protesters marched through Christchurch as part of demonstrations opposing COVID-19 vaccinations and virus restrictions.

The marches were organised in several cities around New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government has adopted a tough COVID-19 response, including hard lockdowns and tight border restrictions.

It has seen New Zealand record only 33 virus deaths in a population of five million.

