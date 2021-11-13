Hundreds of protesters marched through Christchurch as part of demonstrations opposing COVID-19 vaccinations and virus restrictions.
The marches were organised in several cities around New Zealand.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government has adopted a tough COVID-19 response, including hard lockdowns and tight border restrictions.
It has seen New Zealand record only 33 virus deaths in a population of five million.
