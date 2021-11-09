Two more suspects arrested over high-speed Amsterdam robbery in May

Police in Belgium and France have arrested two people suspected of involvement in a robbery that sparked a high-speed car chase through Amsterdam.

Precious metals worth an estimated €14 million were stolen in the Dutch capital on May 19 during the heist.

The thieves, armed with automatic weapons, raided an armoured vehicle that was parked at a company that trades in precious metals.

They were chased by the authorities across a field near the village of Broek In Waterland before a shootout killed one suspect.

Six others were arrested after the dramatic police chase, which also involved a police helicopter.

On Tuesday, Dutch police confirmed that two more suspects had been detained -- a 20-year-old Belgian woman and a 44-year-old man from Paris.

Cars and data storage devices were also seized during searches of the suspects’ homes and a Paris store.

Dutch police said they would seek to have both suspects transferred to the Netherlands to face trial.

Most of the stolen metals have been recovered, according to the European Union's judicial cooperation organisation Eurojust.