Austria's climate minister takes train to COP26 to reduce emissions

Austria's climate minister Leonore Gewessler opted to take a train to the UN climate conference in Glasgow.

"To achieve the climate goals, we need a strong railway," said Gewessler, who had a stopover in Brussels during the two-day trip.

She said the journey by train meant that she and her team saved more than a tonne of CO2 equivalent per person.

"We're all a bit excited and full of anticipation," Gewessler tweeted.

The Green Party politician has been a big supporter of investing in train travel in Europe, particularly night trains.

Over the summer, the minister announced that by 2025, there will be a total of 33 new Austrian night trains in Europe.

Train travel is the most environmentally friendly mode of motorised transportation in Europe in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, according to two studies from the European Environment Agency.

Transport accounted for about 25% of EU emissions in 2018, of which most come from road transport.