The Taliban hold a military parade in Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city and the militants' spiritual heartland, using former Afghan and international forces vehicles and helicopters to inaugurate their new "Islamic Emirate Army". A convoy of military vehicles drove down Kandahar's main road, which links the airport to the city centre, past onlookers while religious music blasted from loudspeakers. The Taliban defence minister recently announced military units would be reorganised and renamed. In Kandahar, the army corps formerly known as "Attal" was renamed on this occasion with the Arabic name "Al Badar".