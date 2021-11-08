BREAKING NEWS
NFT star Beeple: a kinetic video sculpture

Works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol and Vincent Van Gogh are among the masterpieces to be auctioned off in Christie's fall evening sales, alongside a less traditional work by NFT star Beeple: a kinetic video sculpture which the artist will forever be able to access and modify.

