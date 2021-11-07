Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival.
Similar to Spain's "La Tomatina" -- the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit -- residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety.
The Gorehabba festival begins with the afternoon collection of "ammunition" from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
After that, the dung is dumped in an open area -- with men and boys wading in to prepare their weapons for the battle ahead.
People flock to Gumatapura from far-flung cities each year, and for those in attendance, the messy battle is as much about fun as it is about the perceived health benefits.
More No Comment
Early snowfall covers 2022 Winter Olympics host city of Beijing
Iran begins annual war games as nuclear talks near
South Korea's pavilion at Expo 2020 hosts traditional contests popularized by Netflix's "Squid Game"
Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendonca
Light based works of art illuminate Oslo
Protesters at climate demo in Glasgow, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Istanbul
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
La Palma volcano sunset
French bishops kneel to ask forgiveness for sexual abuse
Syrians hold horse race festival in war-torn Raqa
"Wonder of the Seas", world's largest cruise ship, leaves port of Saint-Nazaire
Controversial French Covid doctor in disciplinary hearing
Evacuations, outages after flash floods in Bosnia
'Best music in the world!' say ABBA fans in Stockholm as new album drops
Ocean Rebellion protest against industrial fishing