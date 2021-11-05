BREAKING NEWS
Merchandise for ABBA's latest album 'Voyage'

Visitors of the ABBA museum in Stockholm buy merchandise and reminisce on their own memories of the Swedish pop sensation, as the new album 'Voyage' marks the group's first new release in nearly 40 years.

"This is the best music from Sweden, I think so! In the world too actually!" says Ilga, an excited ABBA fan visiting the museum.

