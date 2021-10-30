Thousands of tourists are expected to visit La Palma every day during this long weekend to see the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Ship and plane trips are practically sold out. Roads have been closed to private vehicles to avoid traffic jams.

Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) has established alternative routes for private vehicles and called on the islands population to collaborate with security and emergency teams to guarantee road safety, following the expected increase in visitors to La Palma for the All Saints' Day holiday weekend.

Tourists are keen to help La Palma by spending money on local hotels, restaurants and car rental to boost the island's economy and are happy to use the free transport service set up to access the volcano area