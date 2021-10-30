Thousands of tourists are expected to visit La Palma every day during this long weekend to see the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano.
Ship and plane trips are practically sold out. Roads have been closed to private vehicles to avoid traffic jams.
Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) has established alternative routes for private vehicles and called on the islands population to collaborate with security and emergency teams to guarantee road safety, following the expected increase in visitors to La Palma for the All Saints' Day holiday weekend.
Tourists are keen to help La Palma by spending money on local hotels, restaurants and car rental to boost the island's economy and are happy to use the free transport service set up to access the volcano area
More No Comment
Thunberg arrives in Glasgow ahead of COP26
Fridays for Future climate march in Rome and Glasgow
Volcanic ash blankets La Palma after eruption
Argentine church dedicated to Maradona mark his birthday
Empty streets in Sudan ahead of planned protest
Guatemalan faithful honour Saint Simon in indigenous village
Climate activists protest in London, feel 'optimistic' ahead of COP26
Day of the Dead preps ramp up at market place
Nurses in Lisbon demonstrate against career freeze
Joe Biden meets Pope Francis in Vatican
Clean-up of shores covered with pumice stones due to underwater volcanic eruption underway
Peru vaccinates communities of mythical Inca lake
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day closure
Ecuador: Road blockade on second day of strikes
Palestinians kicked off site as Israel demolishes cemetary