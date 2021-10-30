Members of the Iglesia Maradoniana, a church in Rosario, Argentina, dedicated to the late football star Diego Maradona, pay tribute to him on what would have been the footballing legend’s 61st birthday.
Members of the Iglesia Maradoniana, a church in Rosario, Argentina, dedicated to the late football star Diego Maradona, pay tribute to him on what would have been the footballing legend’s 61st birthday.
More No Comment
Thunberg arrives in Glasgow ahead of COP26
Tourists visit La Palma to see the volcano during long holiday weekend in Spain
Fridays for Future climate march in Rome and Glasgow
Volcanic ash blankets La Palma after eruption
Empty streets in Sudan ahead of planned protest
Guatemalan faithful honour Saint Simon in indigenous village
Climate activists protest in London, feel 'optimistic' ahead of COP26
Day of the Dead preps ramp up at market place
Nurses in Lisbon demonstrate against career freeze
Joe Biden meets Pope Francis in Vatican
Clean-up of shores covered with pumice stones due to underwater volcanic eruption underway
Peru vaccinates communities of mythical Inca lake
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day closure
Ecuador: Road blockade on second day of strikes
Palestinians kicked off site as Israel demolishes cemetary