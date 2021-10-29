Climate activists protest in London, feel 'optimistic' ahead of COP26

Climate activists protest outside the Lloyds and Macquarie offices in London to demand the global financial system stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow.
Thousands of Israelis take part in a climate march in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, calling on world leaders to take action to reverse climate change, ahead of the COP 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC) in Glasgow.
Guatemalan faithful honour Saint Simon in indigenous village
Day of the Dead preps ramp up at market place
Nurses in Lisbon demonstrate against career freeze
Joe Biden meets Pope Francis in Vatican
Clean-up of shores covered with pumice stones due to underwater volcanic eruption underway
Peru vaccinates communities of mythical Inca lake
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day closure
Ecuador: Road blockade on second day of strikes
Palestinians kicked off site as Israel demolishes cemetary
"Russian Hulk" sets world record hauling 53 tonnes of lorry and bus
US set to appeal UK refusal to extradite Assange
Baby rhino takes first shaky steps at Royal Burgers’ Zoo
Sinkholes emerge with the 'unstoppable' receding of the Dead Sea
Storms in Italy: red alert in Sicily and Calabria
Nicaraguans travel to Honduras on horses to receive Covid-19 vaccine