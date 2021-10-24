Senegalese women took to the streets of Dakar on Saturday to march against climate change.
Their objective was to promote their participation in the climate debate and encourage people to consider their specific climate concerns as Senegalese and African women at next month's climate summit in Glasgow - COP26.
The women marched through the Senegalese capital as they chanted and held banners which called for climate action.
March organiser Nadia Dia said that the march was also dedicated to future generations.
