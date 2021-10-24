The youngest son of Greece's former King Constantine II wed a Swiss billionaire's daughter on Saturday in a ceremony in Athens.
Philippos tied the knot with Nina Flohr at Athens' Orthodox Cathedral as large crowds gathered outside the venue.
Several foreign guests including Spain's Queen Sofia, the UK's Princess Beatrice and Denmark's Princess Benedikte attended the wedding.
The couple had wed twice before Saturday's ceremony.
They first exchanged vows in Switzerland in December before holding another wedding in the UK months later.
