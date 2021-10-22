Ukraine reported record-high COVID-19 infections and deaths on Friday for the second day in a row.

There were 23,785 new infections in the past 24 hours and 614 people died in the country, government figures showed.

The authorities in the former Soviet republic have struggled to obtain vaccines against coronavirus.

Vaccine hesitancy is also high in the country of 41 million people.

Capital city Kyiv could order restaurants, theatres and other public spaces to close on Friday unless their employees are vaccinated.

Recent measures, including the introduction of the health pass in the most affected regions did lead to an increase in vaccination.

According to official figures on Friday, 269,666 people have received the injection in the past 24 hours, a record since February.

Four vaccines (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and CoronaVac) are available in Ukraine but just 16.5% of the population is vaccinated to date.