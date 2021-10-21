A triceratops reaches nearly 7 million euros in Paris

The largest triceratops ever discovered was sold at auction in Paris for for 6.65 million euros ($7.74 million) on Thursday.

The 66m-year-old skeleton, affectionately known as Big John, is 60% complete, and was unearthed in South Dakota, in the US, in 2014 and put together by specialists in Italy.

The fossilized remains of "Big John" were purchased by a private and anonymous American collector.