Dozens of former flight attendants of the defunct Italian airline Alitalia stripped off their uniforms Wednesday, wearing only underwear, during a protest in central Rome.
Long in financial trouble, the decades-old Italian airline made its last flight on October 14.
A new airline, ITA, began flying the next day, using some of Alitalia's planes.
It also bought the Alitalia brand, but is taking over fewer than 3,000 of Alitalia's 10,000 employees.
Union officials say those who will work for ITA are being hired at significantly lower pay scales.
Union leaders lobbied for the government to extend unemployment benefits to five years.
More No Comment
Little boy steals the scene at Pope's audience
India: Building collapse and rescue operations after deadly floods.
Sea-Watch rescues 412 migrants in Mediterranean
A festival of light: Baku’s spectacular 3D projection show
Canary Islands: Lava flows engulf houses on their way to the sea
Brazil: a mural made with the ashes of the Amazon
Madame Tussauds opens museum in Dubai
Group of anti-coup prisoners released in Myanmar
Dubai Expo 2020: Countries unveil spawling pavilions
Rains and the emptying of a dam cause flooding in Thailand
Models pose nude for Spencer Tunick shoot in Israel
Opening of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco)
Flame rehearsal in Greece for Beijing Winter Games
Russian actor, director arrive back on earth from ISS
Members of Spanish military monitor lava temperature on slopes of La Palma volcano.