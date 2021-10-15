From giant pineapple structures, to tentacled vases, to being swallowed up in blue-hued light - this year’s Frieze London is a return to life with colour, creativity and calm.

The international art fair is back once again at London’s Regent’s Park, joined by Frieze Masters and exhibiting more than 40 galleries from across the world.

Art lovers will find themselves immersed in themes of identity, race, architecture, climate change, technology and more as they get lost in the buzz of booths, exhibitions and artists.

After a period of pixelated exhibitions and virtual shows, the tangible energy of Frieze’s in-person art is more welcome than ever.

What is Frieze London?

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneurs Amanda Sharp and Matthew Slotover, Frieze London is a contemporary art fair that takes place every October in the heart of the city, Regent’s Park.

This year it runs from 13 – 17 Oct 2021.

The fair focuses on innovation and living artists' work, while fellow fair, Frieze Masters, offers contrast through historical art made before the year 2000.

There's also Frieze Sculpture, a free display of striking, symbolic structures that are scattered throughout the English Gardens.

Widely considered one of the world’s most influential contemporary art fairs, Frieze attracts visitors from all over the world. This year’s guests have included iconic artists Gilbert & George, and Princess Beatrice.

What should I see at Frieze?

There are a huge number of shows and exhibitions to explore in (and outside of) the fair's tents, but highlights include 'Unworlding' presented by Cédric Fauq, Chief Curator, CAPC musée d’art contemporain de Bordeaux.

The powerful selection of works, including a video by Ndayé Kouagou titled 'You should only swallow your own fluid', are by "international artists whose practices are centred around the idea of the undoing of the world as we know it," Frieze writes.

In the Carl Freedman Gallery you can view the octopus-inspired ceramic works of Lindsey Mendick, while Frieze Masters is full of thousand-year-old treasures, including a gilt-copper fish standard circa 1700.

Technology also plays a big part in some of this year's shows, with artist Damien Hirst's series of digital reproductions and NFTs presented at The LG Space.

Exploring the English Gardens, you'll find fun and fantastical Frieze Sculpture such as Untitled (module 1 and 2) by Tatiana Wolska, made from cut and thermo-welded plastic bottles.

In pictures: Frieze London 2021

Carl Freedman Gallery, Frieze London 2021. Linda Nylind/Frieze

Matthew Marks Gallery, Frieze London 2021. Linda Nylind/Frieze

Artists Gilbert & George visiting Thaddaeus Ropac, Frieze Masters 2021. Deniz Guzel/Frieze

A. Mohtashemi and a gilt-copper fish standard circa 1700, Frieze Masters 2021. Deniz Guzel/Frieze

Ebun Sodipo, LIVE, Frieze London 2021. Linda Nylind / Frieze

Rose Wylie, Pineapple, 2020, presented by David Zwirner. Frieze Sculpture 2021. Linda Nylind / Frieze

What's next for Frieze art fair?

Frieze Los Angeles is due to take place in Beverly Hills from 17-20 February 2022. It's followed by Frieze New York 18-22 May 2022, then Frieze Seoul 2-5 September in the Gangnam District.