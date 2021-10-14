Gunfire killed two people and wounded 12 at a Beirut rally organised by the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements Thursday to demand the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator, a doctor said.
One man died of a gun shot to the head and the other of a shot to the chest, said Mariam Hassan of the Sahel Hospital in Beirut's mainly Shiite southern suburbs.
Twelve wounded are in critical condition, the doctor said, reporting a continued influx of casualties.
AFP correspondents in the area heard heavy gunfire.
Lebanese television broadcast images of men carrying rifles and heavy weaponry.
In a follow-up statement, the military warned that it would open fire at anyone firing live rounds, calling on civilians to evacuate the area.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for calm to be restored and warned against attempts to drag Lebanon into violence.
More No Comment
Fire kills 14 people, injures 51 in southern Taiwan
Spectators watch William Shatner launch into space
Rockettes rehearse for live Christmas show
Residents flee threat of new lava flow on La Palma
Spanish city of Merida hosts festival to rekindle with its Roman-past
Local emergency declared as California battles devastating wildfires
Bosnian spinning house built to change views
Artificial Intelligence helps complete Beethoven Symphony
Kim reviews powerful missiles at weapon convention
Royals attend military parade marking Spain's Day
Thousands locked down as La Palma volcano destroys cement works
Washington grower wins California "Super Bowl" of pumpkin
Retrospective celebrates 25 years of Ron Mueck sculpture
Russians celebrate 65 years of the Volga GAZ-21
Greenpeace protest outside Downing Street