French World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez is facing jail in Spain for violating a restraining order.

The Spanish High Court of Justice has ordered the footballer to report for prison for failing to comply with the terms of his restraining order.

Hernandez was arrested in February 2017 on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend in a domestic dispute several years earlier.

He is now due to appear before a Madrid court on October 19.

The player has appealed against the execution of his sentence, the Spanish court added.

The 25-year-old has played for his country 29 times and was part of the French squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Hernandez was also an unused substitute during Sunday's UEFA Nations League Final against Spain, which France won 2-1.

He played club football for five years in Spain with Atlético Madrid before moving to German giants Bayern Munich in 2019.