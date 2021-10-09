New York Comic Con is back for its first in-person event since 2019

New York Comic Con has returned following a virtual event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans were back Friday (08 OCT. 2021) at the Jacob Javits Center for the comic book culture festival.
Special COVID protocols were put in place: Attendees 12 and over must be fully vaccinated and children 11 and under must show proof of a negative COVID test. All attendees must wear masks except when eating or drinking. 140,000 fans are expected in-person this year.
In addition to the in-person event, fans who are unable to attend in person can purchase digital tickets valid for all four days. The event concludes Sunday.
Panels this year include cast and crew from Star Trek: Discovery and the soon-to-be-released Star Trek: Prodigy. Comedy Central will host a Ghost Hunters Live! panel and there will be a conversation as well with the cast and crew of upcoming Sony film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Y: The Last Man and What We Do in the Shadows from FX.
Featured guests at this year's event include John Cena, William Shatner, David Harbour, and Hayden Christensen.
More No Comment
Firefighters on scene near La Palma volcano
Migrants seen leaving France on boats for UK
Brazil event commemorates 600,000 COVID victims
Climate activists block busy London roundabout
Scaffolding collapses in Hong Kong amid storms
A Thai restaurant hit by floods becomes a gastronomic Mecca.
South Africa celebrates Desmond Tutu's 90th birthday
Merkel meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
Iraq: a musician plays music with cleaning tools as instruments
Daniel Craig unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Argentina: Rescuers save a humpback whale stranded on a beach
Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban
Climate protesters invade the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
Rubbish litters Marseille beaches a day after heavy storms