New York Comic Con is back for its first in-person event since 2019

New York Comic Con has returned following a virtual event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans were back Friday (08 OCT. 2021) at the Jacob Javits Center for the comic book culture festival.

Special COVID protocols were put in place: Attendees 12 and over must be fully vaccinated and children 11 and under must show proof of a negative COVID test. All attendees must wear masks except when eating or drinking. 140,000 fans are expected in-person this year.

In addition to the in-person event, fans who are unable to attend in person can purchase digital tickets valid for all four days. The event concludes Sunday.

Panels this year include cast and crew from Star Trek: Discovery and the soon-to-be-released Star Trek: Prodigy. Comedy Central will host a Ghost Hunters Live! panel and there will be a conversation as well with the cast and crew of upcoming Sony film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Y: The Last Man and What We Do in the Shadows from FX.

Featured guests at this year's event include John Cena, William Shatner, David Harbour, and Hayden Christensen.