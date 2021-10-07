BREAKING NEWS
Spain's NBA champion Pau Gasol retires

By Tokunbo Salako with AFP
Spain's Pau Gasol (R) fights for the rebound with USA's Draymond Jamal Green (L) in the men's quarter-final basketball match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Spain's Pau Gasol (R) fights for the rebound with USA's Draymond Jamal Green (L) in the men's quarter-final basketball match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.   -   Copyright  ARIS MESSINIS / AFP
Double NBA winner and Europe's most successful basketball player Pau Gasol called time on his sporting career on Tuesday.

The Spanish basketball player was a six-time NBA All-Star after being named the league's Rookie of the Year in 2002. He also claimed two Olympic silver medals and a bronze with Spain's national team.

He finished his career with a Liga ACB title in Spain in June while with hometown club Barcelona.

Watch the full interview with Euronews anchor Tokunbo Salako and sports commentator Ernest Macia in the player above.