Spain's NBA champion Pau Gasol retires

Double NBA winner and Europe's most successful basketball player Pau Gasol called time on his sporting career on Tuesday.

The Spanish basketball player was a six-time NBA All-Star after being named the league's Rookie of the Year in 2002. He also claimed two Olympic silver medals and a bronze with Spain's national team.

He finished his career with a Liga ACB title in Spain in June while with hometown club Barcelona.

